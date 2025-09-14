MPD Investigating 14th Street Fatal Stabbing

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, at approximately 3:48 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious but breathing, suffering stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing occurred during a large fight. Three additional victims self-transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Jermaine Foster Jr., of Northwest, DC.

This case remains under investigation.

CCN: 25140056

