Scalise: Legacy Media Must Do More to Condemn Inciting Rhetoric and Political Violence

“Well, we're all heartbroken still. It's just one of those things that I think it brings people together. It reminds people just how fragile life is, but it also reminds us that there are people out there that, for whatever reason, think that political violence is okay. That's why we've always got to be so vocal against it. Leaders on both sides. But I do think the media plays a role, too, when certain segments of the mainstream media allow for the things that incite political violence to be considered okay. It contributes to that climate.

“There's some of us that call this out all the time when we see the kind of rhetoric that incites people to go commit violence. We cherish our free speech, but you do see in the mainstream media, if a conservative says a certain thing, they're going to go blister that person. But if a liberal is saying things like ‘fascist’ and ‘Trump's this and that,’ and they equate conservatism to naziism. They do it all the time. I mean, MSNBC, you look at there was a recent study, over 3,000 times in the last three years, they equated Trump and fascism. MSNBC, I'm not talking about elected leaders. When the media, the old legacy media, thinks that that's okay, and then you look at some of these shooters, and they're using those exact same terms when they're trying to go kill their political opponents, there is a connection, and I think everybody needs to do better. Elected leaders surely need to do better, but the legacy media needs to recognize their role in calling this out, not allowing it to become mainstream.”

On President Trump's crackdown on DC crime:

“President Trump has done a phenomenal job at keeping DC safe and making that a priority, looking now at other cities. Look, you can even see the mayor of DC said she wants that protection to stay. But they've made hundreds of arrests of violent criminals, of gang members. There are young children who were missing who are now found because President Trump brought the National Guard to DC. You don't see that reported enough, but it's making a real difference.”

