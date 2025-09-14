Arif Patel Highlights Summer Surge and Strong Growth Outlook for Dubai Economy

Arif Patel, Preston Trading

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arif Patel , the founder of Preston Trading, has praised Dubai’s exceptional summer performance and expressed confidence in the emirate’s continued expansion through the remainder of the year and into 2026.Although Dubai’s summer months are historically quieter, 2025 has defied expectations. Across trade, finance, and tourism, the city has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, reinforcing its role as one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs.Economic Fundamentals Show StabilityDubai’s underlying economic strength remains a key driver of its global appeal. According to the IMF, the UAE is expected to post GDP growth of 4.6 percent in 2025, climbing to 4.9 percent in 2026. This trajectory reflects a broader GCC-wide rebound, with regional growth forecast to rise from 1.7 percent in 2024 to 3.5 percent in 2025.Much of this performance is tied to Dubai’s success in diversifying away from oil and investing in high-value non-oil sectors. Already in 2025, finance and insurance expanded by 5.9 percent, contributing 13.4 percent of GDP, while the wholesale and retail trade sector generated AED 27.5 billion, accounting for 23 percent of total output.These figures underscore a strategic economic transformation. Rather than relying on a single sector, Dubai has cultivated a multi-sectoral economy that includes financial services, logistics, manufacturing, technology, tourism, and green energy.Tourism and Trade Surge Beyond ExpectationsTourism is another bright spot. Dubai welcomed 9.88 million international overnight visitors in the first half of 2025, surpassing its total for all of 2024 and moving closer to its goal of ranking among the world’s top three tourism destinations.Trade performance has also been robust. The UAE recorded AED 3 trillion in non-oil trade in 2024, a 14.6 percent increase year-on-year, while Dubai’s ports remain among the busiest globally. These strong logistics and re-export capabilities are essential to sustaining Dubai’s long-term economic model.“Tourism and trade are the lifeblood of Dubai,” explains Arif Patel. “Even during periods that were once considered off-peak, the city now attracts global business activity at scale. This proves that Dubai has matured into a year-round economic engine.”Preston’s Strategic OutlookPreston Trading, under Patel’s leadership, has played an active role in supporting this growth. The company focuses on strategic trade, finance, and investment projects that align with Dubai’s long-term goals, including sustainability and technological innovation.“Preston Trading sees summer 2025 as an inflection point,” says Patel. “The combination of higher trade flows, record-breaking tourism numbers, and solid financial performance signals a lasting recovery and a stronger business environment.”Patel says the firm is prioritising sectors that are resilient to global shocks, such as logistics, advanced manufacturing, and financial services. Preston is also evaluating opportunities in sustainable energy and ESG-compliant ventures, reflecting the UAE’s drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.Innovation, Investment and Future ReadinessPatel believes the secret to long-term success in Dubai lies in innovation. He notes that companies which embed adaptability, digital transformation, and sustainability into their strategies are the ones that will thrive.“Dubai rewards forward-thinking businesses,” he says. “As the global economy becomes more competitive, companies that operate here need to continuously innovate and create value. That is how Dubai has transformed from a regional trade hub into a global economic powerhouse.”Through Preston, Patel is also encouraging cross-border partnerships, particularly with UK and European firms seeking to enter the GCC market. He believes these collaborations help strengthen Dubai’s position as a bridge between East and West while providing foreign businesses with access to world-class infrastructure and financing options.Cautious Optimism and Balanced GrowthWhile Patel is optimistic, he also acknowledges the need for caution. Analysts, including Fitch Ratings, have warned of potential property price corrections of up to 15 percent into 2026 due to a surge in new housing supply.Additionally, rising living costs are placing pressure on expatriates. Although Dubai’s population continues to grow, salary increases have lagged, and rental prices rose by about 16 percent year-on-year in early 2025. Patel says this is a reminder that companies should adopt measured growth strategies.“The fundamentals are strong, but sustainable growth requires discipline,” he notes. “Dubai has always rewarded those who think long-term, and this period is no different.”Dubai’s Broader Economic OutlookDespite these challenges, the UAE’s forecast remains positive. The Central Bank expects non-oil GDP growth of 5.1 percent in 2025, driven by trade, logistics, finance, and technology. Global investor sentiment also remains strong, with international firms such as Permira and Blackstone recently investing $525 million in Dubai’s Property Finder, signalling confidence in the city’s long-term trajectory.Dubai’s regulatory reforms, including 100 percent foreign ownership in many sectors and streamlined licensing procedures, have further cemented its reputation as a business-friendly environment. The city’s commitment to digital government services, AI integration, and renewable energy is also reshaping its economic model to ensure future readiness.About Arif Patel and Preston TradingArif Patel is the Dubai-based founder of PrestonTrading. He is known for combining strategic trade and investment with a strong emphasis on responsible growth and community development. Under his leadership, Preston Trading has supported businesses in finance, logistics, and innovation-driven sectors across the UAE and internationally.For more information, visit:arifpatels.aearifpateluk.aearifpateldubai.ae

