Berlin Barracks / Burglary- Request for Information
CASE#: 25A3006056
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert
STATION: Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: June/July 2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Road, Orange, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Belinda Heil
AGE: 59
STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/28/2025, at approximately 1532 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at a seasonal camp on E. Orage Road in Washington. Investigation indicated the burglary occurred sometime in June/July. Many items were stolen, including a black 2003 Skidoo Legend SE 800R snowmobile (photo attached), two Husqvarna chainsaws, a Country Living wood stove (photo attached), two generators, a portable 3-in-1 AC unit, two ladders, a Vizio TV with built in DVD player, a Hyper Tough weed eater, a green Wholesun electric pressure washer, a 10 inch skill saw with case, eight Thunderbolt solar batteries, and an air compressor. Anyone with knowledge of this burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks, (802)229-9191.
