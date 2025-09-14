Berlin Barracks / Burglary- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Lambert

STATION: Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: June/July 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Road, Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Belinda Heil

AGE: 59

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/28/2025, at approximately 1532 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at a seasonal camp on E. Orage Road in Washington. Investigation indicated the burglary occurred sometime in June/July. Many items were stolen, including a black 2003 Skidoo Legend SE 800R snowmobile (photo attached), two Husqvarna chainsaws, a Country Living wood stove (photo attached), two generators, a portable 3-in-1 AC unit, two ladders, a Vizio TV with built in DVD player, a Hyper Tough weed eater, a green Wholesun electric pressure washer, a 10 inch skill saw with case, eight Thunderbolt solar batteries, and an air compressor. Anyone with knowledge of this burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks, (802)229-9191.

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191