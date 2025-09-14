Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Burglary- Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006056

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper David Lambert                      

STATION: Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June/July 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Orange Road, Orange, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

 

VICTIM: Belinda Heil

AGE: 59

STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florida

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/28/2025, at approximately 1532 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a burglary at a seasonal camp on E. Orage Road in Washington. Investigation indicated the burglary occurred sometime in June/July. Many items were stolen, including a black 2003 Skidoo Legend SE 800R snowmobile (photo attached), two Husqvarna chainsaws, a Country Living wood stove (photo attached), two generators, a portable 3-in-1 AC unit, two ladders, a Vizio TV with built in DVD player, a Hyper Tough weed eater, a green Wholesun electric pressure washer, a 10 inch skill saw with case, eight Thunderbolt solar batteries, and an air compressor. Anyone with knowledge of this burglary or the whereabouts of the stolen property is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks, (802)229-9191.

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

