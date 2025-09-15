Suzanne Nadell’s Groundbreaking Book 'Wired to Lead' Empowers Faith-Driven Women to Lead with Grace, Grit, and Faith

Suzanne Nadell Suzanne Nadell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wife, mom, former TV news boss, and now bestselling author, Suzanne Nadell, is helping women of faith embrace their leadership callings without losing themselves in the process. Her highly acclaimed new book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, offers a practical, faith-filled roadmap for navigating the pressures of leadership at home, at work, and in the Church.

“This book is about life lessons in newsrooms I wish I had learned at church,” Nadell says. “So often, church doctrine is aimed at traditional nuclear families and stay-at-home moms. But what about the women who love God and also lead in the workplace? Wired to Lead is for them, women who are called, capable, and ready to embrace leadership without apology.”

Nadell’s book bridges the gap between professional ambition and spiritual conviction, offering practical guidance and encouragement for women navigating leadership in all areas of life. It’s about giving women the tools and confidence to lead authentically, without sacrificing their faith, well-being, or sense of purpose.

"In Wired to Lead, I draw on my years in journalism and my faith to help women step confidently into leadership. The book challenges outdated gender divides, dismantles bias, and shows that it’s okay to take 'me' time, set boundaries, and give and receive grace. Leadership isn’t about doing everything perfectly, it’s about leading with purpose, strength, and faith,” Nadell explains.

Burnout is a growing reality for women who lead both at work and in faith communities. According to McKinsey & Company, women now experience burnout at rates exceeding 40 percent, with half of senior-level women reporting they feel overwhelmed or stretched too thin. At the same time, research shows that more than 50 percent of women in church leadership are at high risk of burnout, reflecting the unique pressures faced by faith-driven women balancing professional responsibilities, family, and spiritual commitments. Nadell’s Wired to Lead addresses these challenges, offering practical guidance and faith-rooted encouragement to help women lead with strength, purpose, and resilience.

Beyond her writing, Nadell is the CEO of She Leads Church, a growing community of women who are done pretending to have it all together. Through her blog, Instagram, and speaking engagements, she shares real-life lessons on burnout, boundaries, purpose, and prioritizing what matters most. She also hosts spiritual growth courses, including Finding Time for Spiritual Growth, which helps women begin and end their days with purpose, seize small moments to reconnect with God, and embrace life’s milestones with gratitude.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to feel like you’re constantly on the run, juggling faith, family, and career,” Nadell explains. “That relentless pace can leave you exhausted, overwhelmed, and spiritually drained. My mission is to help women slow down, reconnect with God, and lead with both strength and grace.”

Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be is available now wherever books are sold.

Upcoming Events

Nadell will also be participating as the CEO of the She Leads Church Conference 2025, taking place September 17, 2025, at Frazer Church in Montgomery, Alabama. This half-day gathering is designed for women in Christian leadership who seek to yield fully to God, rely on His Word, and follow the guidance of the Holy Spirit in every area of influence. The event will equip women to lead with confidence, deepen their connection with God, and build meaningful relationships with one another. Attendees will also receive a discount code for Seedbed’s New Room event.

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is a wife, mom, award-winning journalist, author, and CEO of She Leads Church. With more than three decades in broadcast journalism, she has led major newsrooms across the U.S., including WSB-TV in Atlanta, one of the nation’s top-rated stations. Throughout her career, she built and guided award-winning teams known for excellence under pressure, earning more than a dozen regional Emmy Awards and a national Edward R. Murrow Award.

Today, Nadell helps women of faith step confidently into their God-given leadership potential while balancing the demands of family, career, and community. She lives outside of Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and teenage son.

