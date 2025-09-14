Electoral Affairs Commission urges active voter participation in today's election

MACAU, September 14 - The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Legislative Assembly Election, Mr Seng Ioi Man, today called on all voters to participate actively in the election, highlighting the importance of collective involvement in electing patriotic representatives to the new-term Legislative Assembly.

The Electoral Affairs Commission inspected several polling stations this morning ahead of their opening to the public. Mr Seng told reporters that arrangements at all stations had been completed in a timely manner.

Today marks election day for the eighth Legislative Assembly Election. Polling stations will be open for a total of 12 consecutive hours, from 9am to 9pm. Polling venues opened at 8.30am to accommodate early arrivals.

Observing voters already queuing as polling stations opened, Mr Seng expressed gratitude for voter engagement and reiterated the call for all voters, including representatives of legal-person voters, to fulfil their civic duty by casting their ballot at their assigned station.

Mr Seng noted the favourable weather conditions, as well as the measures in place to facilitate convenience for voters, encouraging them to make use, whenever necessary, of the available arrangements, in order to ensure a smooth voting process. Staff at polling stations and other relevant venues will provide full assistance where needed.

The Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission reminded voters that they must present their physical ID card at their designated polling station in order to cast their ballot, and that the use of telecommunication devices or photographing ballots inside polling stations is strictly prohibited.