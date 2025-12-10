Fabio Costa Shares the Blueprint for Lasting Success at Build Safe Connection 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference, Fabio Costa, CEO of JKA Construction, delivered one of the most practical and values-driven speeches of the event. Speaking to a full audience of construction-company owners and industry professionals, Costa emphasized a message that resonated deeply across the room: true success begins by doing things the right way from day one.Costa, who leads one of the most respected Brazilian-owned construction companies in Massachusetts, challenged business owners to abandon shortcuts and commit to ethical, sustainable practices. He made it clear that long-term growth in the construction industry is built on integrity, responsibility, and professionalism—not on cutting corners.“Start Right — and Stay Right”Fábio Costa highlighted that the foundation of a successful construction business begins with proper structure and compliance. He outlined several non-negotiable principles:Have the correct insurance coverageProvide proper training for your workersFollow safety and regulatory requirementsOperate with honesty and transparencyMaintain clear and respectful communication with clientsHonor deadlines and deliver quality workCosta warned that attempting to “bend the rules” or operate outside legal and safety standards inevitably leads to setbacks—and places workers at risk.“There are no shortcuts to lasting success,” he said. “Start right, stay right, and you will build a business that lasts.”Success Built on Ethics and LeadershipBeyond compliance, Costa emphasized the importance of character and leadership in the construction field. He shared that the reputation of a company is strengthened when clients trust that the contractor will deliver exactly what was promised—on time, safely, and with quality craftsmanship.“Be honest, be clear, and communicate well,” Costa told attendees. “Clients respect professionalism, and they remember integrity.”His message drew strong applause, with many entrepreneurs noting that his advice reflected the real challenges—and real opportunities—of running a construction company in Massachusetts.A Message Aligned With the Mission of Build Safe ConnectionCosta’s remarks reinforced the core purpose of Build Safe Connection: raising standards, empowering leaders, and shaping a safer, more ethical, and more resilient construction industry.His speech provided attendees with a straightforward but powerful roadmap:Do what is right, invest in people, operate legally, respect clients, and excellence will follow.Fábio Costa’s presence at the conference added a strong voice of experience and integrity, contributing significantly to the event’s impact on the New England construction community.

