Jesus Barroso Highlights the Power of People-First Leadership at Build Safe Connection 2025

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference, Jesus Barroso, CEO of the Advanced Group, delivered one of the most impactful speeches of the event. Addressing hundreds of construction entrepreneurs and industry leaders, Barroso brought a powerful message centered on talent retention, human development, and people-first leadership — a philosophy he believes is essential in today’s competitive labor market.The Advanced Group — which includes Advanced Green Insulation, Advanced Fireplace, Advanced Group Development, Martha’s Vineyard Insulation Solutions, Nesfa Supply, and AGI do Brasil — has grown into one of the most respected and people-focused conglomerates in the sector. Barroso attributes that success directly to the way his companies treat, empower, and invest in their workers.A Vision Built Around PeopleBarroso opened his speech with a critical truth for today’s industry:“It is not enough to give someone a job — you must invest in them.”He highlighted several initiatives adopted across the Advanced Group, aimed at elevating employee well-being, strengthening culture, and improving long-term retention:✔ An on-site gym built exclusively for workersA space designed to promote health, reduce stress, and show employees that their physical and mental well-being matter.✔ Weekly Friday breakfast with workersBarroso makes a point of personally attending these gatherings every week, demonstrating genuine presence and leadership through proximity.✔ Direct, ongoing engagement with teamsInstead of observing from a distance, Barroso actively participates in conversations, listens to concerns, and makes workers feel seen and valued.These initiatives are part of a broader strategy that places people at the center of organizational success — a signature philosophy of the Advanced Group.“Labor Is Scarce — Care Is Not.”With skilled labor becoming increasingly difficult to find, Barroso emphasized that retention is now one of the industry’s greatest challenges.He urged business owners to shift their mindset:Don’t just hire — retain.Don’t just assign tasks — develop people.Don’t just pay wages — provide quality of life.“Today, labor is scarce,” Barroso said. “So we must take care of the people we have. When workers feel valued, they stay — and they give their best.”A Message That Resonated With the AudienceBarroso’s authenticity, practical insights, and people-first approach resonated strongly with the crowd of Massachusetts construction leaders. Many attendees described his talk as a “wake-up call” for the industry, reminding companies that true growth begins with respect, investment, and care for the workforce.His message aligned perfectly with the mission of Build Safe Connection:to elevate leadership, strengthen companies, and transform workplace culture across the construction industry.

