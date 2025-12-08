Rony Jabour Inspires Massachusetts Construction Leaders With a High-Impact Speech at Build Safe Connection 2025

Rony Jabour steps on stage at the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference in Boston, opening the event with a symbolic presentation of the BSC leadership suitcase. BSC-2025-Full-Audience-View-Rony-Jabour-Keynote.jpg Rony Jabour opening the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference in Boston, addressing a full audience of construction leaders and entrepreneurs.

Rony Jabour delivers a powerful message on leadership, safety, and emotional responsibility to 900 construction leaders at Build Safe Connection 2025.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Build Safe Connection and one of the most respected safety and leadership authorities in the United States, Rony Jabour delivered a standout speech at the Build Safe Connection 2025 Conference, captivating an audience of 900 construction-company owners with a message that blended leadership, emotional responsibility, and the urgent need to elevate safety culture in the modern workplace.Jabour, known nationally for training more than 50,000 workers and for his influence in advancing workplace safety for immigrant communities, delivered a keynote described by attendees as “powerful,” “transformational,” and “one of the most important messages the industry has heard in years.”A Speech That Redefined Leadership for the Construction IndustryRony’s keynote addressed a critical challenge in today’s industry: the evolving role of the leader.He emphasized that construction companies cannot succeed solely through technical competence — true growth requires communication, emotional intelligence, cultural awareness, and genuine care for workers.He highlighted the human side of leadership:the responsibility leaders carry over every life on their job sitethe emotional pressures affecting both employers and workersthe need for owners to lead not only with strategy, but with intention and empathyAttendees described the speech as a call to action — a reminder that workplace safety is not a checklist, but a leadership mindset.A Standing Presence and a Message That Resonated DeeplyJabour’s delivery was marked by his trademark clarity, presence, and authenticity.He spoke from a place of experience, having dedicated more than 15 years to improving safety standards, reducing workplace fatalities among immigrant workers, and empowering business owners to lead with honor and responsibility.Every section of his speech — from the stories he shared to the direct lessons he delivered — connected deeply with the audience.Construction entrepreneur Juliana Paizante summarized the impact:“Rony’s speech was extraordinary. His leadership, authenticity, and passion for protecting workers make him one of the most important voices in our industry.”Leadership Beyond the StageBeyond his keynote, attendees praised Rony for his accessibility and humility.After the conference, he remained available for conversations, photos, and guidance, reinforcing the values he teaches: connection, service, and leadership grounded in respect.His ability to inspire trust and motivate audiences has positioned Build Safe Connection as a transformative movement — not just an event.A Visionary Leader Who Elevates an Entire CommunityUnder Rony Jabour’s leadership, BSC has tripled in size, growing from 300 participants in its first edition to 900 in its second.This exponential growth reflects the value he brings to the construction community in Massachusetts.Attendees praised him for:uniting Brazilian and American professionals under one missionelevating safety standards across the stateproviding education rooted in real-world experienceoffering clarity about leadership responsibilitiesinspiring owners to protect workers and build stronger businessesRony’s impact extends beyond safety — he is shaping a new generation of leaders.A Milestone for Massachusetts ConstructionBuild Safe Connection 2025 delivered leadership development, business strategy, emotional intelligence, and the historic Brazilian Construction Expo, which showcased more than 20 companies from the community Rony has proudly served for years.With every edition, Jabour strengthens his role as a central figure in the advancement of construction leadership in New England.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is one of the leading workplace safety authorities in the United States, a master trainer, speaker, educator, and founder of United Safety Net, one of the largest occupational safety schools in the country.Recognized for his national impact and for elevating safety standards among immigrant workers, he continues to serve as a transformational leader who unites purpose, expertise, and inspiration.

