Dr. Manish Gupta Joins ReliefNow® Laser Methods as Chief Medical Officer—Advancing Class IV Laser Use in Orthopedics

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReliefNow® Laser Methods has announced the appointment of Dr. Manish Gupta, MD, FAAOS, as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Gupta, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellowship-trained sports medicine specialist, brings over 18 years of experience in advanced orthopedic care, including his work with elite athletes from the NFL, NBA, and Division I colleges.

As the Principal Investigator of three FDA-approved regenerative medicine trials, Dr. Gupta is recognized for pioneering biologics, stem cell therapies, and joint preservation strategies. Now, through his role at ReliefNow®, he is leading the charge in integrating Class IV Regenerative Medical Laser™ protocols into orthopedic practices across the country.

“Our goal is not to replace surgery—it’s to enhance healing wherever possible,” said Dr. Gupta. “Laser therapy is one of the best non-invasive tools we have to support the body before and after orthopedic interventions.”

Founded by Dr. Robert Hanopole and Dr. Michael Rubenstein, ReliefNow® Laser Methods and its clinical training and licensing arm, The Laser Masters, help doctors create “cash-based laser centers” inside their existing practices. With more than 21,000 patients helped nationwide, the ReliefNow® model delivers FDA-cleared, high-powered laser solutions that reduce pain, inflammation, and recovery time.

“Bringing Dr. Gupta into our leadership circle accelerates our mission,” said Dr. Hanopole. “He understands regenerative care, clinical outcomes, and the mindset of today’s patient.”

Laser therapy can benefit patients dealing with chronic joint pain, arthritis, neuropathy, sports injuries, and post-operative inflammation. The treatment is quick, painless, and requires no downtime.

