Veterinarians Face Growing Need for Compassionate Pet Loss Communication Training

New RACE-Approved CE Course Provides Tools to Support Grieving Clients

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterinary professionals are often the first and only source of comfort for pet owners dealing with loss, yet many struggle with how to navigate these sensitive conversations. Research shows that 85% of pet guardians experience grief symptoms comparable to losing a human family member, and one-third continue to grieve six months after their pet’s death (Sky News).

Despite the significant emotional impact, many veterinary professionals receive little or no formal training on how to communicate with grieving pet owners. A new RACE-approved continuing education course, "Empathy in Action: What to Say and What Not to Say to Clients Facing Pet Loss," aims to fill this gap. The one-hour course, created by Certified Pet Bereavement Specialist Erica Messer, founder of Wolfie’s Wish, provides veterinarians and technicians with practical tools to support clients through pet loss in a way that fosters trust and long-term client relationships.

The Cost of Miscommunication in Veterinary Care

Studies show that pet loss can impact not only a client’s emotional well-being but also their relationship with veterinary providers. Fourteen percent of pet owners switch veterinarians after the euthanasia of their pet, even when they were satisfied with the medical care provided (Veterinary Record via ResearchGate).

Additionally, one-third of clients view their veterinarian as the primary contact for pet loss discussions (PubMed), yet many professionals lack the training to navigate these conversations effectively. Without the right communication skills, a well-intended but misphrased comment can leave a lasting negative impression on grieving pet owners.

"Veterinarians are trained to save lives, but when the time comes to say goodbye, many struggle with what to say," Messer said. "This course provides clear guidance on how to communicate with empathy, helping clients feel supported rather than isolated in their grief."

Addressing the Emotional and Professional Challenges

The course provides insight into the psychology of pet loss and offers strategies for veterinary teams to recognize and validate grief, avoid phrases that may minimize a client’s loss, and build confidence in addressing difficult conversations.

Participants will also learn:

• How to support grieving clients without overextending emotional boundaries

• The impact of language on client relationships and retention

• The role of body language and active listening in grief communication

Proper bereavement support benefits both clients and veterinary teams. Clinics that prioritize grief communication strengthen client relationships and create a more emotionally sustainable work environment for staff, reducing compassion fatigue and burnout.

Growing Recognition for Pet Loss Support

Pet bereavement support has gained recognition in the veterinary and pet care industries. Messer, whose work has been featured on QVC and earned a Best New Product Award at SuperZoo, has expanded Wolfie’s Wish to provide grief support tools to pet parents worldwide. Her Grieving Cards, designed to provide comfort after losing a pet, are now available in multiple languages and used by veterinary clinics, crematories, and pet businesses globally.

With increasing awareness of the mental health impact of pet loss, many veterinary practices are looking to integrate bereavement training into their client care strategies. The "Empathy in Action" course is designed to provide an accessible and structured approach for veterinary professionals to develop these essential skills.

Course Availability and Enrollment

The RACE-approved CE course is available for pre-order and will be released upon certification approval.

For more information, visit www.wolfieswish.com.

About Wolfie’s Wish

Wolfie’s Wish was founded by Erica Messer following the sudden loss of her cat, Wolfgang. Seeking ways to navigate her own grief, she created Pet Loss Grieving Cards, which later expanded into a full suite of pet loss support products and services. The company has earned industry recognition, including a Best New Product Showcase Award at the SuperZoo pet retail trade show in 2022.

Wolfie’s Wish continues to advocate for greater awareness and resources for pet grief support through its podcast, books, online community, and mental health partnerships

Wolfie's Wish Pawdcast

