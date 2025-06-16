Ascent Dealer Services Names F&I Veteran James Mercer as Vice President of Sales

James Mercer of Ascent Dealer Services Joins Adam Marburger for F&I expansion Adam Marburger Welcomes James Mercer as VP of Sales at Ascent Dealer Services

Mercer joins CEO Adam Marburger to lead national growth, sales, and innovation in the automotive F&I industry.

ALTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascent Dealer Services appoints James Mercer as VP of Sales to lead national expansion in the automotive F&I sector. Mercer brings two decades of experience and joins CEO Adam Marburger to drive innovation and dealer success across the country.

ALTON, Ill., June 16, 2025 – Ascent Dealer Services, a leading provider of finance and insurance (F&I) solutions for automotive dealerships, announces the appointment of James Mercer as Vice President of Sales. With nearly 20 years of experience in the automotive insurance sector, Mercer brings extensive knowledge of dealership operations, agent growth strategies, and national sales leadership.

Before joining Ascent, Mercer held the position of Divisional Sales Director at Protective, one of the country’s top automotive insurance companies. There, he oversaw agent channel operations across the Western United States and helped scale high-performing sales teams. He began his career with Protective in 2006 and held titles such as Account Executive, Trainer, National Trainer, Regional Manager, and Regional Vice President.

“James’s experience, performance record, and passion for mentoring make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Adam Marburger, CEO of Ascent Dealer Services. “His approach to growth and dealer success perfectly complements our vision for the future.”

In his new role, Mercer will lead Ascent Dealer Services’ national sales and acquisition efforts, playing a key part in expanding the company’s footprint. His appointment comes at a time of rapid growth, as the company continues to provide innovative, dealer-focused F&I solutions across the United States.

“Ascent is built on values I deeply believe in—innovation, trust, and partnership,” said James Mercer. “I’m honored to join this outstanding team and look forward to helping more dealerships succeed.”

This appointment supports the strategic direction of Adam Marburger, who is widely recognized in the automotive industry as a leadership speaker, author of The Servant-Leading F&I Manager, and host of the popular Training Camp video series on CBT News. Marburger is slated to return as a featured speaker at NADA 2026, where he will continue advancing dealer-focused conversations around leadership and profitability.

About Ascent Dealer Services

Ascent Dealer Services provides advanced finance and insurance (F&I) solutions to automotive dealerships throughout the U.S. The company’s services include profit optimization tools, compliance strategies, custom F&I products, and dealer training. Its mission is to help dealerships grow profitably while delivering a superior customer experience.

Training Camp with Adam Marburger

Legal Disclaimer:

