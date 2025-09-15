TicketsCandy Brings Instant Ticket Printing to In-Person Sales with New POS App

POS Ticket Printer

TicketsCandy launches POS Ticket Printer app for instant QR-coded ticket printing with Square POS and Star receipt printers.

Now tickets can be printed and scanned in one seamless step.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has introduced the POS Ticket Printer app , giving organizers a faster way to hand tickets to guests when selling in person. The new tool connects with Square POS devices and Star receipt printers, producing QR-coded tickets on the spot.When a guest buys tickets through Square Stand, Square Reader, or Square Terminal, the tickets now print right away on receipt paper. Guests can walk directly to the entrance, scan their code, and enter without waiting.Organizers can enable the app by opening their event dashboard, selecting “Add More Tools,” and turning on POS Ticket Printer. Supported printers include the Star mC-Print3 and Star TSP143IV UE, both on LAN or Wi-Fi.Printing tickets at the moment of sale simplifies every part of the process. Each guest receives a scannable ticket without searching through emails or phone screens. This keeps lines moving, reduces confusion, and cuts down on lost tickets. Organizers benefit from faster entry, less manual work, and more accurate records. At large festivals, theaters, or local school fairs, instant printing ensures every visitor is ready to check in with no delays.“Having tickets in hand right after purchase makes our entry line move twice as fast,” said Alicia Torres, operations manager at Lakeside Fairgrounds. “Our staff no longer scrambles to match receipts with guest lists. The QR codes do the job.”Community groups also see the value. “We sell tickets at the door for our annual fundraiser,” said James Miller, director of Eastwood Youth Theater. “Now families walk away with a printed ticket in seconds, and our volunteers have an easier time keeping track of who’s inside.”The new app also adds flexibility. Organizers can choose automatic printing to hand out tickets right after each sale or switch to manual printing for VIP or special entry tickets. The option to reprint tickets from the Orders page makes it easy to handle lost or damaged copies. Placing printers at every sales station ensures smooth flow, especially during peak hours.“Organizers have been asking for this for a long time,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “Now tickets can be printed and scanned in one seamless step. It keeps sales quick, check-ins smooth, and guests happy. This is one more step in making in-person events as easy to run as online ones.”The launch of POS Ticket Printer follows a series of updates focused on in-person event ticketing tools . TicketsCandy plans to expand printer support and add customization features in the future, giving organizers even more control over how they run their box office.TicketsCandy provides free ticketing and booking tools for events of all kinds, from concerts and museums to haunted houses and charity galas. Organizers keep 100% of ticket sales, with payments processed by Square.

