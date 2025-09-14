Houston Community to Hold Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Charlie Kirk

Houston, TX - Candlelight Prayer Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk

Event to Honor Icon's Legacy and Promote Peace in Polarized Times

This faith-based gathering is meant to honor Charlie Kirk's legacy and carry it forward. Everything he stood for was rooted in faith. This is a solemn moment of remembrance, not a protest or a rally.” — Jacob Jack Way

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CONTACTDan Rene202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.comHouston Community to Hold Candlelight Prayer Vigil for Charlie KirkEvent to Honor Icon's Legacy and Promote Peace in Polarized TimesWHO: Organized by Jacob Jack Way, Founder of Red State Solutions. Open to the public, and will feature remarks from Kirk's friends, supporters, and community members.WHAT: Candlelight Prayer Vigil honoring Charlie Kirk's memory, featuring shared stories, prayers, and a call for peace in the political landscape.WHEN: Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.WHERE: Discovery Green, Downtown Houston – 1500 McKinney Street – Houston, TX. (Metered street parking, garages, and surface lots available).###To schedule an interview with Jacob Jack Way please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or at dan@danrene.com

