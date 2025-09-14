Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylsia Nicolas, an accomplished singer-songwriter and former professional tennis player, has made waves in the music industry, achieving an unprecedented feat with seven songs on the Singer-Songwriter Groover charts in the United States and six of the top ten songs globally. Notably, she has secured the number one position in both U.S. and global markets within this category.

Nicolas's journey is marked by resilience. A former professional athlete who won the Irish Open at just 14, she competed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open before an injury redirected her career. Over the years, she held significant roles as a record executive, president, and board member of various companies, becoming one of the youngest presidents of a nationally accredited college. However, her true passion for singing and songwriting remained a driving force in her life.

In a challenging turn of events, a series of respiratory issues stemming from a COVID-19 vaccination nearly derailed her musical aspirations. Despite facing profound health struggles, including inflammation and partial lung damage, she collaborated with scientists at her company, Worldipi.com, to restore her original voice. With the support of advanced technology, including a percentage of AI assistance, Nicolas is returning to the stage.

As the owner and creative director of Nicolas of Palm Beach, Eylsia plans to embark on a tour this year, connecting with supporters through radio stations, TV appearances, podcasts, and fan events worldwide. While she currently requires specialized equipment and medical support to sing publicly, she remains optimistic for the future and deeply appreciates the encouragement from her fans.

In light of recent tragic events, Nicolas expresses her condolences to those affected by violence against individuals who cherish their faith. She emphasizes that her new song, "‘Divine Plan,’ is a heartfelt tribute, with all royalties going to the family of a man who embodied unwavering devotion to his beliefs.” Nicolas's story is not just one of musical success but also a testament to perseverance and compassion in challenging times.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

