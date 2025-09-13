Re: Traffic alert for US Route 7 in Middlebury

US 7 North is back open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 7 North is blocked between North St and Exchange St due to a Motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for two hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



