Intelligence Enabled: Pascaline Technology Unveils CoreIQ Platform and ClusterPilot

Pascaline's Logo

Pascaline Technology Introduces AI Infrastructure Platform and Cluster Management Technology

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Pascaline Technology announces the launch of CoreIQ and ClusterPilot . CoreIQ is a powerful, all-in-one data platform built to unify, manage, and analyze enterprise data at scale. With a multi-model architecture, CoreIQ supports 9+ engines and 10+ data models, enabling seamless cross-model queries, elastic scaling, and advanced analytics. ClusterPilot is a web-based data management platform that simplifies the operation of CoreIQ clusters across diverse architectures, allowing CoreIQ users to organize their data with ease. Pascaline offers pre-installed hardware equipped with our CoreIQ platform and managed through ClusterPilot for streamlined deployment and intelligent orchestration.CoreIQ: Unifying Data, AI, and ApplicationsCoreIQ consists of 7 Core Products:• StreamEdge: Real-time engine for ingesting and processing data streams.• QueryFlow: High-speed SQL analytics optimized for large-scale workloads.• OpsVault: Distributed transactional database with ACID compliance.• InsightGraph: Knowledge graph database with advanced search capabilities.• ChronoDB: Scalable, high-resolution time-series database.• GeoScale: Geospatial analytics platform for location-based insights.• VisionEdge: BI engine delivering predictive and prescriptive analytics.By bringing these tools together, CoreIQ empowers developers, analysts, and data scientists to build intelligent applications faster and more efficiently. The platform streamlines workflows and reduces infrastructure overhead, helping teams move from idea to impact with efficiency.ClusterPilot: Intelligent Orchestration from Edge to CloudClusterPilot is the control tower behind CoreIQ deployments. It provides:• One-click provisioning and scaling• Centralized monitoring and alerts• AI-driven resource scheduling• Easy upgrade and maintenanceTailored for Diverse Markets• FinTech: Accelerate financial modeling, high-frequency trading, and risk analysis.• Biotech: Power genomic sequencing, molecular simulations, and precision.• General Research: Enable complex simulations and real-time data processing.• AI and ML: Optimize training and inference workloads with industry-leading performance and low latency.• Transportation Systems and Manufacturing: AI integration into complex operational systems with large integrated database to serve all applications• Smart Cities: Integrating real time sensor fusion with AI models for rapid real-time decisions and critical safety actionsA Message from Pascaline Technology, Inc.“We’re thrilled to unveil CoreIQ and ClusterPilot, which reflects Pascaline Technology commitment to pushing technological boundaries,” said Jaime Cummins, CEO of Pascaline Technology.AvailabilityPlease contact sales@pascalinetechnology.com for inquiries about Pascaline’s CoreIQ and ClusterPilot bundles. To explore more from Pascaline, visit pascalinetechnology.com or contact sales@pascalinetechnology.com.About Pascaline Technology inc.Founded in 2022, Pascaline Technology is a leader in developing custom AI solutions integrating new software with hardware. The company specializes in designing innovative hardware and software solutions that redefine computational performance, energy efficiency, and scalability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.