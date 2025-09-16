Roanoke Partners with Catalis to Modernize Tax Software for Virginia Governments

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels and sizes of government.

Collaboration sets the stage for a modern, efficient tax solution to benefit local governments and citizens across Virginia.

Roanoke’s leadership in shaping this solution is a milestone for Catalis and Virginia, setting the stage for broader innovation.” — Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA

ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading software provider for government, announced that the City of Roanoke, Virginia, has become the first Commonwealth city to partner with Catalis to develop a modernized tax software solution for Virginia local governments.The City of Roanoke will provide input on the platform’s design, ensuring that the customized system addresses the unique daily workflows across Virginia localities. By participating in this statewide collaboration, Roanoke will play a key role in advancing modernized services and more efficient, user-friendly tools for citizens.“We are excited to embark on a project with Catalis that embodies a vision of the future,” said Ryan LaFountain, Commissioner, City of Roanoke. “We’ll work collaboratively from the ground level to help design a state-of-the-art software to serve Virginia localities and taxpayers for years to come."The City aims to streamline business practices and expand self-service opportunities for residents by leveraging improved portal functions and AI-enabled features. Catalis’ Tax solution will deliver consistent functionality across jurisdictions while allowing configuration for local legislation, creating a foundation for best practice sharing among treasurers and commissioners statewide.“The City of Roanoke is excited to partner with Catalis to develop an enhanced technical solution that adheres to Virginia state tax code and promotes efficiency for our customers,” said Tasha Burkett, Treasurer, City of Roanoke.Catalis’ solution will enable Roanoke and its peers to benefit from a modern, cloud-based system that balances statewide consistency with local flexibility. This approach will empower government offices to improve transparency, strengthen taxpayer trust, and keep pace with evolving technology.“Roanoke’s leadership and collaboration in shaping this solution is a milestone for Catalis and for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Steven Ashbacher, Executive Vice President of Catalis Tax & CAMA. “By collaborating directly with local officials, we’re ensuring the solution reflects real-world needs while setting the stage for broader innovation across Virginia. We look forward to delivering a solution that advances government efficiency and strengthens community engagement.”

