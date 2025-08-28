Town of Sexsmith Modernizes Meeting Management with Catalis Software

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated solutions partner powering all levels and sizes of government—municipal, county, state, provincial, and federal.

Alberta municipality adds agenda automation and public transparency tools to its growing suite of Catalis solutions.

We’re proud to support Sexsmith as they build on a thoughtful foundation of digital engagement.” — Teresa Yeager, Executive General Manager, Catalis Technologies Canada

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Sexsmith, Alberta, is expanding its commitment to modern, transparent local government by implementing Catalis’ Meeting Management solution. Catalis Meeting Management enhances and automates how council meetings are prepared, conducted, and shared with the public.Catalis Meeting Management streamlines the agenda creation process, automates action tracking, and simplifies the publication of minutes and recordings, making meetings more efficient for staff and more accessible for residents.“With this solution in place, we’re continuing to strengthen our ability to serve the community with transparency and efficiency,” said Rachel Wueschner, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Sexsmith. “It allows us to better organize our meeting materials and make it easier for residents to stay informed and engaged.”The Town’s expanding use of Catalis solutions reflects its long-term vision for accessible digital government. Sexsmith already utilizes other Catalis tools, including Website and Mass Notification solutions. By integrating core tools for communication, transparency, and workflow efficiency, Sexsmith is becoming a model for how small municipalities can lead in digital transformation.“We’re proud to support Sexsmith as they build on a thoughtful foundation of digital engagement,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive General Manager, Catalis Technologies Canada. “Adding Meeting Management to their existing Website and Mass Notification tools creates a seamless experience for staff and the public, empowering transparency, efficiency, and community connection.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.