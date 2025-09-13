Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct; Larceny from a Person; Simple Assault; Trespassing

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A3006443

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/13/25 at 0845

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road. Duxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny From A Person / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass Into A Vehicle / Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Tyler Fisk

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

VICTIM: Kevin Lavanway

AGE: 65

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Dale Cubit

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/13/25 at 0845, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Tyler Fisk (41) of Duxbury. Fisk reported a dispute between him and a vehicle traveling on River Road in Duxbury. Further investigation revealed Fisk committed the offense of Disorderly Conduct by blocking the flow of traffic. The investigation also revealed Fisk trespassed into the vehicle of Dale Cubit (66). Fisk subsequently assaulted and stole the cell phone of Kevin Lavanway (65) who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Fisk was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. He was later released on conditions and with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 09/15/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191