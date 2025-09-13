Berlin Barracks / Disorderly Conduct; Larceny from a Person; Simple Assault; Trespassing
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006443
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/13/25 at 0845
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Road. Duxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny From A Person / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass Into A Vehicle / Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Tyler Fisk
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
VICTIM: Kevin Lavanway
AGE: 65
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Dale Cubit
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE of RESIDENCE: Duxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/13/25 at 0845, the Vermont State Police was contacted by Tyler Fisk (41) of Duxbury. Fisk reported a dispute between him and a vehicle traveling on River Road in Duxbury. Further investigation revealed Fisk committed the offense of Disorderly Conduct by blocking the flow of traffic. The investigation also revealed Fisk trespassed into the vehicle of Dale Cubit (66). Fisk subsequently assaulted and stole the cell phone of Kevin Lavanway (65) who was a passenger in the vehicle.
Fisk was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. He was later released on conditions and with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on 09/15/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/15/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGED
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
