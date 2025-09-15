Top Sales Funnel Builder Software 2025: Best Tools Ranked in New Report

sales funnel builder research roundup

New 2025 report compares GoHighLevel, Systeme.io, and Kartra as top sales funnel builder software, highlighting pricing, features, and usability.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new industry report by KhrisDigital has reviewed and ranked the best sales funnel builder software for 2025, naming GoHighLevel, Systeme.io, and Kartra as the leading options for businesses and agencies. The comparison evaluates pricing, features, and scalability, with each platform offering different strengths for entrepreneurs, marketers, and organizations seeking streamlined funnel-building solutions.“We based our rankings on first-hand experience, ease of use, industry research, and performance benchmarks,” said Khris Steven, Chief Editor and Founder of KhrisDigital.com. “ “As businesses face tighter budgets in 2025, transparent evaluations of funnel software options remain essential.”Top-Ranked Sales Funnel Software of 2025View the full list here: https://khrisdigital.com/sales-funnel-builder/ The report reviews each platform’s pricing, features, and scalability, focusing on how agencies, entrepreneurs, and small businesses can leverage these tools to manage client pipelines and online sales processes. GoHighLevel was noted for its all-in-one CRM and SaaS capabilities, Systeme.io for its accessible free plan, and Kartra for its established marketing suite and integrations.Why GoHighLevel Leads the Best Sales Funnel Software Rankings in 2025 and BeyondAmong the top-ranked platforms, GoHighLevel continues to stand out in 2025 for its breadth of features and adaptability for different business models. Originally designed as a CRM and funnel builder, the platform has expanded into a full suite that combines automation, communication, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools under one system.1. All-in-One Platform for Agencies and BusinessesGoHighLevel consolidates tools that are often spread across multiple subscriptions—CRM, funnel builders, SMS/email automation, scheduling, and membership portals, into a single platform. This integration reduces costs and simplifies operations for agencies and small businesses managing multiple clients.2. White-Label and SaaS ModeOne of GoHighLevel’s defining features is its white-label and SaaS capabilities. Agencies on higher pricing tiers can rebrand the platform with their own logos, domains, and dashboards, presenting it as their proprietary software. With SaaS Mode, available on the Pro Plan, agencies can configure custom subscription packages, set pricing, and resell access to GoHighLevel as a recurring revenue service. This functionality has made GoHighLevel particularly attractive to agencies seeking to expand beyond service delivery into software licensing.3. AI Employee SuiteIn 2025, GoHighLevel introduced the AI Employee, a set of AI-driven tools that automate communication, content, and workflow management. The suite includes:- Voice AI for handling inbound and outbound calls, ensuring businesses never miss customer interactions.- Conversation AI for automating SMS and chat responses.- Reviews AI for managing customer feedback and generating new reviews.- Content AI for creating written and visual content at scale.- Funnel AI for building optimized sales funnels with AI assistance.- Workflow AI Assistant for designing automations without manual setup.The GoHighLevel AI Employee reduces repetitive workloads, supports 24/7 client interaction, and enables businesses to scale without adding headcount. Pricing is available on a pay-per-use basis or as an unlimited $97 monthly plan per sub-account, giving flexibility to agencies and small businesses alike.4. Reselling and Client ProfitabilityIn addition to using GoHighLevel internally, agencies can also resell communications and AI services such as phone numbers, WhatsApp messaging, SMS, and AI Employee features. The platform’s rebilling system allows agencies to set their own client-facing prices, creating a direct path to additional revenue streams.5. Scalability and Ecosystem GrowthGoHighLevel’s infrastructure is designed to support scale, currently powering more than 500,000 live websites and landing pages, according to BuiltWith data. Its regular product updates, active user community, and integrations with over 1,000 third-party applications ensure agencies and businesses can adapt as technology and marketing needs evolve.Learn More: https://khrissteven.com/highlevel-free Systeme.io: Why It’s Featured in the Best Free Sales Funnel Software ListSysteme.io earns a place among the best sales funnel builder software options in 2025 primarily because of its accessibility and straightforward approach. The platform has become popular with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses who want to build and manage funnels without committing to large monthly expenses.Free and Affordable PlansOne of Systeme.io’s most distinguishing features is its free plan, which includes core tools such as funnel building, email marketing, and membership site creation. Paid plans scale modestly in cost, making the platform attractive to budget-conscious users who are new to digital marketing or testing funnel strategies for the first time.Core Features- Drag-and-drop funnel builder with predesigned templates- Integrated email marketing with automation workflows- Membership site functionality for online courses or gated content- Affiliate program management tools for digital products- Basic analytics for tracking funnel performanceWho It Suits BestSysteme.io is well-suited for:- Solo entrepreneurs and creators launching their first products- Small businesses experimenting with digital funnels on a tight budget- Users seeking a simplified alternative to more complex all-in-one platformsWhile Systeme.io may not provide the advanced white-label or SaaS capabilities found in GoHighLevel, its free plan and lower entry-level pricing make it a strong contender for individuals and businesses looking for a cost-effective entry point into funnel building.Learn More: https://khrissteven.com/systeme-free Kartra: Why It’s Included in the Best Sales Funnel Software of 2025Kartra continues to be recognized in 2025 as one of the more established all-in-one marketing platforms, offering a suite of tools that extend beyond funnel creation. Positioned between entry-level systems like Systeme.io and agency-focused platforms like GoHighLevel, Kartra is often chosen by small to mid-sized businesses seeking an integrated approach to digital marketing.Core Features- Funnel and landing page builder with customizable templates- Inbuilt webinar and video hosting tools, allowing businesses to run live or pre-recorded events directly inside the platform- Email marketing automation with segmentation and tagging- Membership site creation for courses or digital programs- Helpdesk and support desk features for customer service- Analytics dashboards for campaign tracking and optimizationWho It Suits BestKartra is generally selected by:- Small and medium-sized businesses needing integrated webinar and funnel tools- Course creators and digital educators managing video and membership content- Users looking for an all-in-one suite without requiring SaaS or white-label capabilitiesWhile Kartra provides strong funnel, webinar, and membership tools, its pricing structure and lack of white-label or SaaS features make it less tailored for agencies compared to GoHighLevel. However, for businesses focused on combining funnel building with webinar hosting, Kartra remains a competitive choice in the top sales funnel builder software rankings for 2025.Pricing and Feature Comparison: GoHighLevel, Systeme.io, and KartraTo better understand where each platform fits, here is a side-by-side comparison of pricing and core features for GoHighLevel, Systeme.io, and Kartra:GoHighLevel Pricing Plans (per month)- Starter Plan – $97: CRM, funnel builder, automation workflows, email/SMS tools, 3 sub-accounts.- Unlimited Plan – $297: All Starter features, unlimited sub-accounts, white-label desktop app, API access, custom dashboards.- Pro/SaaS Plan – $497: All Unlimited features plus SaaS Mode, advanced API, rebilling, unlimited dashboards, and SaaS configurator.AI Employee Pricing: Usage-based rates (e.g., $0.13/min for Voice AI, $0.02/message for Conversation AI) or $97/month unlimited per sub-account.Systeme.io Pricing Plans (per month)- Free Plan – $0: Up to 2,000 contacts, 3 sales funnels, email marketing, 1 membership site.- Startup Plan – $27: More funnels, custom domains, affiliate program management.- Webinar Plan – $47: Adds webinar hosting and automation.- Unlimited Plan – $97: Unlimited funnels, memberships, and automation workflows.Kartra Pricing Plans (per month)- Essential Plan – $59/month- Starter Plan – $119/month- Growth Plan – $229/monthLearn More: https://khrissteven.com/kartra-free Why Sales Funnel Software Matters in 2025Sales funnel software continues to play a central role in how businesses attract, engage, and convert customers in the digital marketplace. With online competition at an all-time high, companies are increasingly relying on funnel builders to simplify lead capture, automate follow-ups, and manage customer relationships from a single platform.In 2025, the demand for funnel builder software extends beyond traditional e-commerce. Agencies, consultants, SaaS providers, and small businesses are using these platforms to:- Automate repetitive marketing tasks such as email campaigns, SMS reminders, and follow-up sequences.- Streamline client onboarding and management by integrating funnels directly into CRM systems.- Reduce technology costs by consolidating multiple standalone tools—such as landing page builders, email marketing services, and scheduling platforms—into a single system.- Leverage AI capabilities to enhance customer conversations, generate content, and provide real-time insights that improve campaign efficiency.- Access advanced analytics and reporting to measure conversion rates, track customer journeys, and optimize funnel performance.Read the Best Sales Funnel Builders List: h https://khrisdigital.com/sales-funnel-builder/ Other Funnel Builder Software Worth Mentioning in 2025While GoHighLevel, Systeme.io, and Kartra ranked as the primary focus of this comparison, several other platforms remain relevant in the funnel builder space. These tools offer alternative approaches depending on business needs, budgets, and preferences.- ClickFunnels – One of the earliest dedicated funnel builders, known for its strong community and marketing templates.- Zoho – Provides a wide range of online business tools, including funnels, email automation, and design features.- HubSpot CRM + Marketing Hub – Combines CRM with funnel-building capabilities and advanced analytics, often chosen by mid-market firms.- Keap (formerly Infusionsoft) – Focused on small businesses, offering funnels, CRM, and invoicing tools in one package.- Unbounce – Specializes in high-converting landing pages with A/B testing, often used by marketing teams for standalone campaigns.- Leadpages – Affordable landing page builder that integrates with multiple email providers, popular with solopreneurs.- GetResponse – Known primarily as an email marketing platform, but also includes funnels, webinars, and automation workflows.About KhrisDigital MarketingKhrisDigital is a digital marketing and affiliate SEO publishing company founded by Khris Steven. The site provides in-depth comparisons, tutorials, and industry insights to help entrepreneurs, agencies, and small businesses make informed decisions about marketing technology. KhrisDigital is independent and not affiliated with GoHighLevel or the other providers mentioned.Disclosure: KhrisDigital may receive compensation if readers sign up for software through certain links mentioned in related content. The opinions expressed are those of KhrisDigital and are not official statements from any of the software companies referenced.

