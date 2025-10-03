Orientica Perfumes Felicitated with Top Title in the Fragrance Industry

Orientica Perfumes Scent of the Year (Luxury Collection Royal Amber) UAE 2025 Orientica Royal Scent of the Year

Orientica Perfumes has firmly etched its name in the fragrance industry by winning the title ‘Scent of the Year (Luxury Collection Royal Amber) UAE 2025.’

We are truly honored to be recognized by the Jury at Brands Review Magazine and to receive this prestigious award.” — Mr. Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Chairman of Orientica Perfumes.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orientica Perfumes , considered one of the most recognised names in the perfume industry, has won the top title in the fragrance sector for its popular ‘ Luxury Collection Royal Amber ’ from Brands Review Magazine, one of the popular digital magazines from London.Brands Review Magazine honours professionals/visionary leaders who have carved a niche for themselves in their preferred industry. They also take pride in identifying and awarding start-ups, companies/organisations that have set a Benchmark of Excellence when it comes to satisfying the expectations of customers, stakeholders and investors. Brands Review Magazine awards stand as a testament to excellence, creativity, hard work, entrepreneurship, business success and innovations in the global arena.Luxury fragrances have always held a special place in people’s lives, a way to express personality, elevate confidence, and leave a memorable impression. Born in the United Arab Emirates, Orientica Perfumes became a symbol of elegance and sophistication, earning a loyal following across generations — from Gen Z trendsetters to the millennial fragrance lovers.To bring this experience closer to fragrance lovers worldwide, Orientica has expanded its presence in the UK and USA, ensuring customers in Europe and beyond enjoy the same exceptional service, quality, and engagement that define the brand.The most popular products are the Luxury Collection (Royal Amber, Amber Rouge, Velvet Gold, Amber Noir), XO Xclusif Oud Collection (Classic, Old Fashioned, Sport and Emerald), Luxury and Arte Bellissimo Romantic. The leadership’s efforts to introduce gift sets, discovery sets and miniature luxury collections have hit the bull's eye and have succeeded in satisfying the preferences of customers across diverse markets. Every bottle of fragrance is an opulent symphony for the senses, and a sublime masterpiece of artisanal craftsmanship.Luxury Collection Royal Amber Eau de Parfum, which has won the coveted title for 2025, is recognised by industry experts across the globe as the ideal fragrance for women/men, and was introduced to the global audience in 2021. The Luxury Collection Royal Amber Eau de Parfum opens with radiant top notes of Bergamot and Green accords, admired by many for their fresh elegance. The journey deepens through heart notes of Melon, Pineapple, Gourmand and Amber, while the base of Woody, Vanilla and Musk has earned a devoted following among fragrance enthusiasts.Orientica’s Luxury Collection Royal Amber is one of the perfumes from the Luxury Collection fragrance line that never fails. For women, it’s a single bottle that takes you from day to night and every celebration in between. For men, Royal Amber is the scent that fits every season, every moment, and every occasion.“We are truly honored to be recognized by the Jury at Brands Review Magazine and to receive this prestigious award,” said Mr. Mohammed Emadur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Orientica Perfumes. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, who have worked tirelessly to bring the finest fragrances to our customers across the globe. We remain committed to our pursuit of excellence, continuously crafting new creations to enrich our Fragrance Collection. This award validates our vision of selecting only the most exquisite ingredients — a commitment that has fueled our growth and strengthened our global reputation.”Shankar ShivPrasad, Co-Founder of Brands Review Magazine, appreciates the management of Orientica Perfumes winning the award, “Orientica’s products have always set the bar high for their competitors with amazing combinations of quality ingredients that have satisfied the expectations of the target audience. We believe that winning this award will be a major accomplishment and a significant milestone in their entrepreneurial journey.”About Orientica PerfumesOrientica Perfumes is a luxury fragrance house from the United Aran Emirates, known for crafting timeless scents that blend tradition with modern sophistication. With a strong global presence across the Middle East, UK, and USA, Orientica has become a trusted name among fragrance lovers worldwide. Its Luxury Collection Royal Amber recently earned the prestigious Scent of the Year award, further affirming the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation in perfumery.About Brands Review MagazineBrands Review Magazine is recognised for delivering trending news on various sectors such as insurance, retail, real estate, banking, finance, technology, travel, lifestyle, fashion and other sectors. The Magazine provides an online platform for aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups, companies and organisations to make a name in the international scene.

