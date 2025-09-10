BPC secures the Top Title for Global Payment Solutions

SmartVista platform provides scalable, multi-channel payment acceptance rails for banks from SOFTPOS, QR, and biometrics to AI personalised e-wallets, embedded finance. BPC Payment platform is certified for every international and domestic card scheme and ready for CBDC, crypto, QR and A2A rails – it delivers 99.999% uptime through active architecture and dynamic load balancing BPC’s SoftPOS solution is a boon to the customers as they are free to use different international payment interfaces such as Diners’ Club, SEPA, JCB, VISA, American Express, Mastercard or any country’s platform to transfer or receive payments.

By designing the best user-friendly payment solutions to suit tier-1/tier-2 banks, fintechs, PSPs /SME customers' needs, BPC has emerged as a formidable force.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The banking sector is intensely competitive, with each institution striving to deliver superior services across customer segments. Four decades ago, most transactions required a branch visit; today, technology brings banking to customers’ doorsteps. Banks now partner with neobanks, retailers, e-commerce platforms, and enterprises, and offer personalised services tailored to individual needs.BPC, winner of Best Payment Solutions Suite Provider Global 2025 award, has grown far beyond its Swiss roots to become a trusted partner to 500+ tier-1/2 banks, fintechs, merchants, national projects, and SMEs in 140+ countries. Its flagship SmartVista platform —a cloud-native microservices stack available on-premises or in the cloud—covers acquiring, issuing, switching, POS driving, e-commerce gateways, real-time payments, and open-banking connectivity. It also powers digital channels including mobile and internet banking, e-wallets, agent and SME banking, digital lending, SoftPOS acceptance , and BNPL.As consumers and businesses gravitate to apps and modern payment tools, BPC’s “two steps ahead” approach anticipated the shift. The platform delivers scalable, multi-channel acceptance rails—from SoftPOS, QR, and biometrics to AI-personalised e-wallets and embedded finance—through a single open-API stack. It supports any currency, plus crypto and CBDCs, and enables modern, convenient digital experiences via multi-purpose apps for consumers, agents, and merchants.What differentiated BPC above of competitors to receive this award is:1. Next-generation acquiring offering: BPC’s acquiring and switching platform is a high-performance, multi-currency, multi-channel hub scaling from one processor to multi-country networks. Certified for international and domestic schemes—and ready for CBDC, crypto, QR, and A2A rails—it delivers 99.999% uptime via active-active architecture and dynamic load balancing. Over 30 national projects use BPC to build or modernise switches, enabling instant payments, QR acceptance , and SoftPOS in a single secure, compliant environment. Modular deployment lets institutions replace legacy systems or run in parallel for zero-downtime migration. Customers freely use interfaces such as Diners Club, SEPA, JCB, Visa, American Express, Mastercard, or national platforms.2. Digital excellence: SmartVista turns any smartphone into a fully-fledged mobile bank, offering intuitive, secure access to accounts and digital payments. Consumers enjoy multi-currency e-wallets, mobile and internet banking, while merchants gain a dedicated app and portal for real-time sales, settlements and loyalty. Agent- and SME-banking modules extend reach to rural communities, and embedded-finance APIs let partners launch new services in weeks.3. Advanced security: SmartVista Fraud Management combines supervised/unsupervised ML with rules to stop fraud across mobile, e-commerce, POS, ATM and digital banking in real time. It provides dynamic risk scoring, adaptive authentication and behavioral profiling via a low-code interface so institutions can tune models without data-science teams. Built-in case management, link analysis and fuzzy matching reveal organized crime rings. Eight global data centers comply with PCI DSS, 3DS2, PSD2 SCA and AML. Rapid, region-specific deployment protects customers as volumes soar. BPC’s experts designed Fraud Management as a Service, plus Risk-Based and Transaction-Based Authentication, delivering protection for accounts and transactions.4. Modern issuing capabilities: SmartVista empowers issuing capabilities of banks, fintechs to launch credit, debit, prepaid and virtual or tokenized cards or even CBDC and crypto wallets on-premise or as a service. High-volume processing, global-scheme connectivity and 24/7 availability make it a future-proof alternative to vendors like ACI, Paymentology, OpenWay, HPS, FIS Global or others. Open APIs and drag-and-drop templates accelerate product design ad roll-out, link multiple brands and accounts to one customer record, and add BNPL or dynamic pricing in minutes. Full PCI compliance and AI-ready analytics ensure every transaction is secure, insightful and instantly settled.“Our contributions as a global payment service provider have been recognised with this award,’ said Maxim Pavlov, Head of Delivery, BPC. “It underscores how we empower our customers to deliver exceptional digital payment experiences on our cloud-native scalable platform SmartVista. Our strategy is all about driving continuous innovation, financial inclusion and digital modernisation providing financial institutions and fintechs with next-gen secure payment solutions and payment acceptance rails. We’ve already modernised more than forty institutions, helping them to migrate from legacy vendors, proving SmartVista is a high-performance, scalable and future-proof alternative that lets banks modernise with low risk and step confidently into a real-time, digital-first world.”Shashank Madesha, Co-Founder of Brands Review Magazine, said, “Our Jury members were impressed with the payment solutions offered by BPC for various types of customers ranging from SMEs, business conglomerates, entrepreneurs and even underdeveloped communities to solve their needs. Their focus on employing the best safety measures to prevent fraud and establishing partnerships with other industry brands to reduce transaction time has made them win this prestigious award title.”About Brands Review MagazineBrands Review Magazine is a leading online news portal from London, that delivers the best news on brands in connection with fashion, cosmetics, home improvement, banking, finance, technology, innovation, mergers & acquisitions and eco-friendly technologies. The news is carefully sourced from authentic news portals about the global brands.About BPCBPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. BPC helps financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its SmartVista suite comprises banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.

