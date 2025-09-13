Update St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4008081
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/12/25 at 1525 hours
STREET: U.S. Route 302
TOWN: Newbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: P & H Truck Stop
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tracy Mart
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT?: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: Tri Glide Ultra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Damage to Front of vehicle
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Steven Staniszewski
AGE: 72
SEAT BELT?: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stevensville, MD
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Indian
VEHICLE MODEL: Roadmaster
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Back end damage and left side of vehicle.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at approximately 1525 hours, troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving two motorcycles near the P & H Truck Stop on Route 302 in Newbury.
Upon arrival, the operator of vehicle 1 was found unresponsive. CPR was initiated immediately, but despite lifesaving efforts, the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.
The second operator, Steven Staniszewski, 72, of Stevensville, Maryland, sustained no injuries. His motorcycle sustained moderate damage to the rear and left side.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Staniszewski was traveling east on Route 302 and had slowed down as a truck was turning into the parking lot of the P & H Truck Stop. Operator 1, who also was traveling eastbound, collided with the rear of Staniszewski’s motorcycle. Operator 1 was ejected from his vehicle, which came to rest on the southern side of the roadway.
At this time, neither speed nor impairment appear to be contributing factors. The crash remains under active investigation. The name of the deceased operator is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Sergeant Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
