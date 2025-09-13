Submit Release
Traffic Alert- Interstate 89 SB mm 87 (South Burlington)



State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89SB in the area of mm 87 (South Burlington) is down to one lane as a result of a crash. It is currently unknown how long the delay will last for, but we will provide updates accordingly.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Jared Phillips

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

PSAP Fax: 802-878-3173

