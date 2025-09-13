Gandhi Sagar and Kuno: New Focus Areas for Nature and Culture-Based Tourism in Madhya Pradesh

Drone View of the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat Water Activities at the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat Kuno Forest Retreat Tents Built at the Kuno Forest Retreat

State promotes sustainable tourism through community-led retreats featuring wildlife, heritage, outdoor activities, and local traditions

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh is expanding its tourism portfolio with two distinctive, community-driven experiences—the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat and the Kuno Forest Retreat & Festival. Both initiatives aim to promote sustainable, experience-led travel in lesser-explored regions of the state, blending natural beauty, cultural richness, and local participation.Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat: Adventure Meets HeritageSet against the backdrop of the Chambal River and the backwaters of the Gandhi Sagar Dam, this retreat combines water-based recreation with cultural immersion. Visitors can enjoy jet-skiing, parasailing, boating, and wellness offerings such as boat spas, while staying in tented accommodations that strike a balance between comfort and rustic charm.Adding depth to the experience, the retreat lies close to significant heritage sites—Chaurasigarh Fort, Hinglajgarh Fort, and the Chaturbhujnath Nala Rock Art Shelters, home to one of the world’s longest rock art panels. Evenings come alive with music and dance performances, offering travelers a taste of the region’s vibrant traditions.Schedule: The Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat begins on September 12, 2025.Kuno Forest Retreat & Festival: Eco-Tourism Rooted in ConservationLocated near Kuno National Park, this retreat brings together wildlife tourism, luxury glamping, and cultural experiences. Guests can choose from guided forest safaris, yoga sessions, storytelling evenings, and live music, all set within a 25-tent glamping site. A major highlight is the chance to witness India’s cheetah reintroduction project, which has drawn global attention to the park.Complementing the retreat, the Kuno Festival showcases regional artisans, performers, and cuisines, reinforcing the connection between natural heritage and community livelihoods. It invites visitors to engage directly with cultural custodians and support local traditions.Schedule: The Kuno Forest Retreat & Festival will be held from October 5, 2025.Community at the CoreA defining feature of both retreats is active community participation. Local residents serve as guides, hospitality hosts, performers, and cultural ambassadors, ensuring authenticity while generating livelihood opportunities. From preparing traditional meals to leading treks and performing folk dances, their involvement anchors the retreats in local culture and strengthens tourism’s socio-economic impact.Towards Responsible TourismTogether, Gandhi Sagar and Kuno mark a strategic shift in Madhya Pradesh’s tourism—from conventional sightseeing to immersive, sustainable travel. These retreats appeal to a growing segment of travelers seeking low-impact, meaningful experiences that combine nature, wellness, and culture.By spotlighting conservation landscapes and heritage communities, Madhya Pradesh is crafting an alternative tourism narrative for both domestic and international markets. Rooted in sustainability, cultural preservation, and community empowerment, these initiatives reinforce the state’s vision positioning itself as a clean, green, and responsible travel destination.

