Senate Bill 1006 Printer's Number 1166
PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - political subdivisions if, as a result of military service, they
are blind, paraplegic or double or quadruple amputees or have a
service-connected disability declared by the United States
Veterans Administration or its successor to be a total or 100%
permanent disability, and if the State Veterans' Commission
determines that such persons are in need of the tax exemptions
granted herein. This exemption shall be extended to the
unmarried surviving spouse upon the death of an eligible veteran
provided that the State Veterans' Commission determines that
such person is in need of the exemption.] A veteran of the armed
forces of the United States, including a reserve component or
the National Guard, with a service-connected disability who has
been discharged or released from service under conditions other
than dishonorable shall be exempt from the payment of real
property taxes imposed by the Commonwealth or any of its
political subdivisions on the primary residence occupied by the
veteran as follows:
(1) If the veteran has been rated by the United States
Department of Veterans Affairs or its successor as not less than
50% disabled up to 100% disabled, the veteran shall be exempt
from the payment of a portion of real property taxes equivalent
to the disability rating of the veteran.
(2) A veteran who is compensated at the 100% disability rate
through a Federal program that provides compensation to veterans
who are unable to work due to a service-connected disability and
the unmarried surviving spouse of a service member who died in
the line of duty, was taken as a prisoner of war or was declared
missing in action shall be exempt from the payment of all real
property taxes.
(3) The exemption under this subsection shall apply to the
