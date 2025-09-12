Senate Bill 999 Printer's Number 1165

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1165

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

999

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in school health services, further

providing for seizure recognition and related first aid

training.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1414.11(a) introductory paragraph, (1)

and (2) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as

the Public School Code of 1949, are amended and the section is

amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 1414.11. Seizure Recognition and Related First Aid

Training.--(a) Beginning with the school year [2022-2023] 2025-

2026 and [each year] every two years thereafter:

(1) A school nurse [may] shall complete a Department of

Health-approved online course of instruction or in-person

training for school nurses regarding management of a student

with seizures that includes information about seizure

recognition, a seizure action plan and related first aid.

