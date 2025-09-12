Senate Bill 999 Printer's Number 1165
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
999
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in school health services, further
providing for seizure recognition and related first aid
training.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1414.11(a) introductory paragraph, (1)
and (2) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as
the Public School Code of 1949, are amended and the section is
amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 1414.11. Seizure Recognition and Related First Aid
Training.--(a) Beginning with the school year [2022-2023] 2025-
2026 and [each year] every two years thereafter:
(1) A school nurse [may] shall complete a Department of
Health-approved online course of instruction or in-person
training for school nurses regarding management of a student
with seizures that includes information about seizure
recognition, a seizure action plan and related first aid.
