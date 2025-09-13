RE: Traffic alter - Middlebrook Rd in Ferrisburgh
Roadway is open again
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes of Middlebrook Rd in Ferrisburgh are closed in the area of Satterly Rd due to a crash with wires down in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
