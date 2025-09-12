MPD Arrests Suspect in an Armed Kidnapping

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who kidnapped a teenager at gunpoint in Southeast.

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at approximately 2:53 p.m., the victim and the suspect arranged to meet in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast, for the sale of a watch. When the victim and the suspect disagreed on the price of the watch, additional suspects arrived and assaulted the victim, forcing the victim into his vehicle. The suspects traveled to a location in Maryland, where they stole the watch and additional property from the victim. The suspects left the victim at the location and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, Sixth District officers located the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, DC. He was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Kidnapping, and Theft First Degree.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25065531

###