En Sintonía con el Concejo to Spotlight Business Certification Workshop and Family Resource Fair, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Naddia Clute, manager at the Montgomery County Business Center; and Yanira Rodriguez, community engagement manager at Montgomery College; and Jose Thommana, chief of the Division of Parking at the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. The show will air on Friday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will feature the Maryland Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Montgomery County Business Center, as they offer a Spanish-language workshop for businesses interested in obtaining MBE, DBE, ACDBE, or SBE certifications. The session, scheduled for September 16, will include marketing tips and the opportunity for one-on-one consultations with a certification officer.

The show will also highlight Montgomery College’s Family Empowerment Resource Fair, a free event designed to support caregivers of children of all ages. Taking place on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockville campus, the fair will provide resources and tools to help families thrive in Montgomery County.

The show will conclude with details about the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s pilot program, which is testing a five-foot-tall security robot named Parker at the Town Square Parking Garage in Downtown Silver Spring. The robot is designed to deter crime and improve safety with 360-degree cameras. Public feedback gathered through multilingual outreach events will help determine whether the year-long pilot moves forward. Council President Kate Stewart requested a Council briefing on the costs, plans, and protections for residents’ privacy and civil rights in place for this pilot program, which was held on July 29.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.