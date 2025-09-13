Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on Sept. 15, 2025

MARYLAND, December 9 - For Immediate Release: Friday, September 12, 2025

Committees will review the Airpark Community Advisory Committee Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report and zoning text amendments to establish residential distance restrictions for cannabis dispensaries and to allow alkaline hydrolysis as part of funeral home services

The joint Transportation and Environment (TE) and Economic Development (ECON) Committee will meet on Monday, Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to review the Airpark Community Advisory Committee Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Report.

The members of the TE Committee include Chair Evan Glass, Councilmember Marilyn Balcombe and Council President Kate Stewart.

The members of the ECON Committee include Chair Natali Fani-González and Councilmembers Balcombe, Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-07, Retail Sales and Service - Cannabis Dispensary, and ZTA 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Fani-González.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Airpark Community Advisory Committee FY25 Report

Review: The joint TE and ECON Committee will review the Airpark Community Advisory Committee FY25 Annual Report. The Montgomery County Airpark is a general aviation airport located near Gaithersburg that is owned and operated by the Montgomery County Revenue Authority. The advisory committee was established through Bill 24-23 to advise the County Executive, County Council, and Montgomery County Revenue Authority on operations at the airpark and to provide an annual report of its findings and recommendations. The FY25 report addresses the committee’s findings related to noise abatement efforts, the condition of airpark facilities and the enforcement of lease agreements.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-07, Retail Sales and Service - Cannabis Dispensary

Review: The PHP Committee will review ZTA 25-07, Retail Sales and Service - Cannabis Dispensary, which would prohibit licensed cannabis dispensaries within 100 feet of a lot that is zoned for residential use. ZTA 25-07 would also make technical changes to the Retail/Service Establishment use to update cross-references. During the 2025 legislative session, the Maryland General Assembly passed SB0215, which allows the County to establish a distance restriction for cannabis dispensaries of up to 100 feet from an area zoned for residential use. A public hearing was held on June 17. The lead sponsors of ZTA 25-07 are Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Sidney Katz. Council President Stewart is a cosponsor of ZTA 25-07.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis

Review: The PHP Committee will review ZTA 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis, which would allow this process as part of funeral home, undertaker and crematory uses. Alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, is where a deceased individual is placed in a pressurized vessel containing water and an alkaline solution to decompose. In 2024, the Maryland General Assembly enacted the Green Death Care Options Act, which established requirements and prohibitions for water cremation facilities and requires the Office of Cemetery Oversight and the State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors to adopt regulations to govern these facilities. The lead sponsor of ZTA 25-09 is Councilmember Fani-González.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.