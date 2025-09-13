Dallas Drive Completed Inaugural Tryouts at Cheer Athletics Plano

The Dallas Drive, part of the new Varsity Pro Cheer League, held its first-ever tryouts at Cheer Athletics, marking a historic start to their inaugural season.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dallas Drive , part of the newly launched Varsity Pro Cheer League, completed its first-ever team tryouts at Cheer Athletics Plano this past weekend. The historic event marked the beginning of the league’s inaugural season and a milestone moment for professional cheerleading.The Dallas Drive is led by Cheer Athletics Co-Owners Brad Habermel, Angela Rogers, and Jody Melton, with respected Cheer Athletics coaches Aiden Garcia and Tucker Hunter guiding the team through the tryout process. Together, this leadership group began forming the first roster in Dallas Drive history.The Varsity Pro Cheer League is the nation’s first professional cheerleading league, featuring six city-based teams in a competitive head-to-head format. Built to spotlight elite athletes and elevate cheerleading into the professional sports world, the league is poised to transform the future of the sport.Cheer Athletics Co-Founder and Owner Angela Rogers reflected on the achievement:“It was exciting to see the sport of cheerleading rise to the professional level with Dallas Drive’s inaugural tryouts. We are so honored to be a part of the Pro Cheer League. The opportunity and path this provides to athletes who put in the work and excel in this spectacular sport is refreshing and so promising.”Dallas Drive’s first tryouts brought together athletes from across Texas and beyond, offering them the chance to make history as part of the team’s inaugural season.For more information about Cheer Athletics, visit cheerathletics.com. To learn more about the Varsity Pro Cheer League, visit varsity.com/pro-cheer-league.

