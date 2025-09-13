Submit Release
Survey finds nearly 48 million experiencing depression

A Gallup report published Sept. 9 found that nearly 48 million Americans currently have or are being treated for depression. The total, which equals 18.3% of the population, has significantly increased since 2019 (12.5%). The rate increased to 13.8% in 2020 — the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — and continued to sharply increase. Adults who report having been diagnosed with depression in their lifetime are at 28.5%, nearing the record high of 29% recorded in the first quarter of 2023. The report said that reduced stigma in seeking mental health treatment may partly explain rising depression diagnoses, as 70% of Americans now prefer that their doctor ask about both physical and mental health concerns.

