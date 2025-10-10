Dick Davidson NOVA Award applications due Oct. 14

Applications for the 2026 AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award are due Oct. 14. The award recognizes hospitals that demonstrate outstanding collaboration with community partners to improve health outcomes and community well-being. Up to five winners will be honored at the AHA Healthier Together Conference, May 12-14, 2026, in Dallas. LEARN MORE

