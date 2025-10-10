Measles cases reach 42 states and jurisdictions

Measles cases have been reported by 42 states and jurisdictions this year, with 1,563 total nationwide, according to the latest data released yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 44 outbreaks reported this year, with 87% of confirmed cases being outbreak-associated. Last year, there were 16 outbreaks with 69% of cases being outbreak-associated. The vaccination status of 92% of all confirmed cases this year is classified as “unvaccinated or unknown.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.