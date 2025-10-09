AHA podcast: How Philanthropy Powers Care at Inova

Inova Health System’s Toni Ardabell, chief of clinical enterprise operations, and Sage Bolte, Ph.D., chief philanthropy officer and president of the Inova Health Foundation, share how aligning philanthropy with mission and clinical priorities allows Inova to accelerate innovation, expand high-acuity services and invest in programs that change lives. LISTEN NOW

