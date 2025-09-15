Red Light Method Accelerates Nationwide Expansion

Red Light Method Logo Red Light Method Location Entry Red Light Method Modalities Brentwood Studio Entry

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method , a fast-growing fitness and recovery franchise founded by Allison Beardsley (creator of Club Pilates), is continuing its rapid nationwide expansion, signaling strong momentum in the wellness sector.In just 15 months of franchise sales, the company has opened seven studios, with five more slated to open this year, and has awarded more than 70 territories across the country. This growth rate is outpacing early benchmarks set by many established fitness brands.“This is growing at two to three times the speed Club Pilates did in its first year,” said Allison Beardsley, Founder and President of Education. “We are focus on partnering with people who share our culture and values. We’ve recently signed locations all over California, Colorado, Florida, and Texas. I’m so proud of the team we’ve built to support our franchisees. Our corporate team operates like a family, and we want franchisees who are excited to build something meaningful with us. That is more important to us than selling a bunch of territories.”Red Light Method originally launched as Red Light Gym and has since evolved to incorporate a broader range of wellness technologies. All studios offer FDA-cleared, medical grade red light therapy and Power Plate workouts. Most also offer video-based Pilates Reformer sessions, Styku body evaluations, and infrared saunas. Some locations are also now implementing PEMF (pulse electromagnetic field) mats, and EWOT (exercise with oxygen therapy).This mix of cutting-edge modalities—offered under one roof at an accessible price point—has positioned Red Light Method as a leader in the emerging biohacking, exercise, and recovery market.“We want to provide highly effective wellness tools that are also affordable for both members and franchise owners,” Beardsley explained. “We negotiate directly with vendors and don’t take kickbacks. Our goal is to maximize franchisee success while keeping these treatments accessible to everyday people.”Alongside Beardsley, CEO and National Sales Director Eric Tepper is part of the family (corporate) team that provides comprehensive support to franchise owners, including site selection, leasing guidance, construction coordination, operational systems, sales training, and marketing resources.“We take the responsibility of supporting our franchisees very seriously,” said Tepper. “These people are investing their money, their time, and their trust in us. Our team stays directly accessible and continually refines our systems to better serve them. In the last six months we’ve revamped our Franchisee portal, our website, and our social marketing. At the pace we are growing, we anticipate surpassing 100 locations sold by early 2026. That’s why we can’t rest on what worked so far. Every meeting we have asks the question of how we can better serve our franchisees and members.”As Red Light Method expands from coast to coast, the brand continues to draw interest from entrepreneurs who see potential in the growing demand for integrated wellness services—and in the collaborative leadership guiding the company’s future.Media Contact / Franchise Inquiries : franchise@redlightmethod.comWebsite: www.redlightmethod.com

