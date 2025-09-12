Suspect Sought in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a man in Northwest.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at approximately 4:47 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for a report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25130030

