MPD Searching for Suspect in K Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect who assaulted a man in Northwest.



On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at approximately 3:47 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect asked the victim for money and the victim refused. The suspect then assaulted and struck the victim with a glass bottle before fleeing the scene on a bicycle. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries.



The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25166044