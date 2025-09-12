MPD Seeking New Hampshire Avenue Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at approximately 11:15 a.m., one of the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and both suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25075978

###