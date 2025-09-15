SnapFulfil Celebrates Amanda Brodzicki and Emma Faulkner as Winners of the 2025 Women in Supply Chain Award

SnapFulfil’s Amanda Brodzicki and Emma Faulkner win 2025 Women in Supply Chain Awards, honored for leadership, innovation, and customer success.

We are proud of Amanda and Emma—their leadership and innovation embody SnapFulfil’s commitment to excellence in supply chain technology and customer success.” — Smitha Raphael, Chief Product & Delivery Officer for SnapFulfil

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapFulfil , a premier cloud-based warehouse management solutions provider, is proud to announce that Amanda Brodzicki, Customer Success Manager, and Emma Faulkner, Head of Software Development, have been recognized in the prestigious 2025 Women in Supply Chain Awards by Supply & Demand Chain Executive . Brodzicki was honored with the Rising Star Award, while Faulkner received the Workforce Innovator Award.The Women in Supply Chain Awards spotlight extraordinary achievements by female leaders and innovators shaping the future of the industry. SnapFulfil is delighted that two of its outstanding team members have been acknowledged for their exceptional contributions.Amanda Brodzicki, recipient of the Rising Star Award, has quickly emerged as a driving force in SnapFulfil’s customer success initiatives. Leveraging extensive hands-on operational experience in warehouse management and logistics, Brodzicki has significantly enhanced client relationships, streamlined operations, and improved customer retention. Her tailored strategies, onsite visits, and innovative project leadership have empowered clients, strengthening partnerships through measurable operational improvements."Amanda exemplifies the type of leadership that transforms customer relationships into powerful collaborations," said Brian Kirst, Chief Operating Officer for SnapFulfil. "Her genuine empathy and deep operational expertise consistently deliver results that exceed client expectations."Emma Faulkner, recipient of the Workforce Innovator Award, has dramatically influenced SnapFulfil’s technology development and organizational culture. Faulkner spearheaded the "Built for Netsuite" integration, led the company’s transition to a robust DevSecOps environment, and significantly streamlined courier API integrations. Under her leadership, the software development team has doubled in size, becoming more resilient and agile to better meet customer demands."Emma’s innovative thinking and dedication to inclusivity have profoundly shaped our technological advancements and company culture," said Smitha Raphael, Chief Product & Delivery Officer for SnapFulfil. "Her ability to navigate and transform complex challenges into scalable solutions positions SnapFulfil as a technology leader in the supply chain space."Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain Awards honor exceptional female supply chain professionals whose accomplishments, mentorship, and example pave the way for future generations."We are incredibly proud of Amanda and Emma," concluded Kirst. "Their leadership, creativity, and dedication represent the very best of what SnapFulfil stands for and underline our commitment to innovation and customer excellence."To learn more about SnapFulfil’s award-winning warehouse management solutions, please visit https://www.snapfulfil.com For interviews and media enquiries, contact:

