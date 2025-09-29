ODeX Partners with PIL to Digitize Shipping Documentation in Togo

ODeX and PIL launch digital shipping in Togo with eInvoice, ePayments, and eDO, boosting speed, transparency, and efficiency for West Africa’s trade.

In under a month, we’ve expanded from Mozambique to Togo with PIL, delivering digital solutions that give businesses the speed, visibility, and confidence to compete globally.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the global digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, has officially launched services in Togo through a strategic partnership with Pacific International Lines (PIL). Building on its recent success in Mozambique, this expansion into West Africa enhances efficiency, transparency, and speed for Togolese importers, exporters, and logistics professionals.Fully Digital Workflow-----------------------------Customers in Togo can now access three essential digital modules:⦿ eInvoice: Automated invoicing that removes manual data entry.⦿ ePayments: Secure online payment processing, ensuring faster confirmations.⦿ eDO (Electronic Delivery Order): Digital cargo release, eliminating the need for physical visits to shipping counters.Immediate Benefits--------------------------This digital transformation brings substantial operational improvements:⦿ Reduced Turnaround Time: Faster processing speeds significantly accelerate shipment releases.⦿ Less Foot Traffic: Customers no longer need frequent in-person visits to counters, freeing resources and improving overall efficiency.⦿ Enhanced Visibility: Real-time tracking of invoice, payment, and delivery statuses, providing customers with total transaction transparency.⦿ Streamlined Operations: Minimized follow-up inquiries due to clearer, immediate transaction information.“Africa’s trade corridors are moving faster than ever, and we’re proud to fuel that momentum with our trusted partner PIL,” said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX. “In under a month, we’ve expanded from Mozambique to Togo — bringing digital documentation and payment solutions that give businesses the speed, visibility, and confidence to compete globally.”This new rollout aligns with ODeX’s broader strategy of driving digital transformation across Africa’s shipping and logistics sectors.About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 23 countries, ODeX connects more than 70,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders. For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com For interviews and media enquiries, contact:

