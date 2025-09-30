Global Supply Chains Brace for Peak-Season Pressure Amid Tariff Volatility and Capacity Shifts, Dimerco Reports

APAC Manufacturing PMI Global Manufacturing PMI 2024 vs 2025 - August Freight market situation - North Asia Freight market forecast for October - China Market

Dimerco’s latest freight report reveals a manufacturing rebound, tariff impacts, and shifting trade flows shaping logistics strategies across Asia-Pacific.

Tariff pressures and evolving trade dynamics demand smarter logistics. Our October report equips shippers to anticipate disruptions and optimize global operations.” — Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimerco Express Group , a leading global logistics provider, has published its Asia-Pacific Freight Report for October 2025, delivering critical insights into the region’s manufacturing outlook, freight market dynamics, and the ongoing impact of global tariffs and trade disruptions.The latest report underscores a resurgence in global manufacturing activity, with the Global Manufacturing PMI rising to 50.9 in August 2025, marking the first expansion since June 2024. Notably, countries such as the USA, India, and Australia are driving positive momentum, whereas trade flows remain subdued due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and protectionist policies.Key highlights from the report include:---------------------------------------------------⦿ Manufacturing Expansion: The Asia-Pacific Manufacturing PMI revealed steady growth in several key markets, with India leading at a strong 59.3, followed by Thailand (52.7) and the Philippines (50.8). Meanwhile, manufacturing in Taiwan and South Korea remains challenged due to tariff pressures and reduced consumer demand.⦿ Tariff Impact & Investigations: Ongoing 232 tariff investigations by the US continue to heavily impact trade, notably with high tariffs effective on automotive parts (25%), steel and aluminum (50%), and copper (50%). Investigations continue into critical sectors, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and critical minerals.⦿ Ocean and Air Freight Outlook: Global container spot rates have continued to decline despite significant capacity reductions by carriers. Dimerco forecasts that blank sailings will rise sharply following China's Golden Week to manage weaker demand. Air freight remains constrained due to disruptions such as the recent China-Europe Railway issues and the lingering impacts of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Hong Kong and South China.⦿ Regional Dynamics: North American shipments to Asia are rising significantly, driven by the peak seafood season and manufacturing growth, whereas Australia is experiencing increased imports from China amid ongoing US-China trade tensions. Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, faces tightened air and ocean freight capacities due to increased high-tech and AI product shipments."The October 2025 report provides crucial insights for businesses navigating complex global trade environments," stated Kathy Liu, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group. "Our analysis helps shippers anticipate disruptions, manage tariffs effectively, and optimize logistics operations across Asia-Pacific and globally."The full October 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Report, including detailed forecasts, market-specific insights, and strategic guidance, is available for download here About Dimerco:--------------------Dimerco Express Group is a global provider of integrated logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions. With a focus on delivering innovative and efficient services, Dimerco combines extensive industry expertise with advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company operates in key markets around the world, helping clients navigate the complexities of international trade while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. For more information, visit www.dimerco.com For interview requests or additional commentary, contact:

