12-day closure of US 101 in Port Angeles begins Sunday, Sept. 14

PORT ANGELES – Travelers should take note that US 101 will close to all travelers for close to two weeks near the Tumwater Truck Route (State Route 117) beginning Sunday, Sept. 14.

Highway closure specifics

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close US 101 at Tumwater Creek in both directions between South Pine Street Cutoff and the Tumwater Truck Route at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14. Crews will reopen the highway at noon on Friday, Sept. 26.

During the closure, travelers will follow a detour route using West Front Street/West 1st Street, Marine Drive and the Tumwater Truck Route.

Second closure keeps the project on schedule

The second full closure of this roadway segment this year allows the contractor to complete work at Tumwater Creek in 2025.

This area presents a challenging worksite. The work zone has a narrow roadway, with steep slopes down to the creek below. WSDOT appreciates travelers’ patience and understanding during the closure.

Travelers can receive email updates about roadwork on state highways in Jefferson and Clallam Counties. Real-time information is available via the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.

If you have specific questions about this closure, you may contact the project hotline at 360-228-2024.