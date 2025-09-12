Submit Release
Utility work may cause short delays on I-80 west of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Drivers on Interstate 80 west of Cheyenne can expect minor delays next week due to utility work.

Contractors with Black Hills Energy will be working on a power line crossing project on I-80 near mile marker 354.17. Work is expected to start Monday with project duration of up to three days. All work scheduling is dependent on weather and equipment availability.

Traffic both eastbound and westbound will be stopped periodically for up to 10 minutes at a time while lines are moved across the highway. There are no lane closures expected, but drivers should expect reduced speeds through the work zone. 

Motorists through the area are urged to stay alert and slow down for stopped traffic. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving.

