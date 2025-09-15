Phoenix Welcomes First Handel’s Ice Cream Location

First 100 guests receive FREE Ice Cream for a Year at the Grand Opening on September 25

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, expands in Arizona with its first Phoenix location. The newest Handel's opens at 3025 West Dove Valley Rd. and celebrates its grand opening on Thursday, September 25, with family-friendly fun starting at 11 a.m. The first 100 guests will win FREE Ice Cream for a Year*. Guests can also spin the prize wheel all day on Thursday for a chance to win a free menu item, with additional spin-to-win opportunities on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.Joe and Victoria Maher lead the Dove Valley location. Longtime Arizona residents, the Mahers bring the iconic brand to Phoenix for the first time. Before joining Handel's, Joe Maher practiced chiropractic care for nearly 30 years. After retiring, he and his wife, Victoria, embraced this new venture together."Victoria had been trying to find something to move on to as we became empty nesters. We tried Handel's while on vacation in Encinitas, CA, and Victoria got this wild idea to open one in Arizona. Initially, I thought she was crazy, but I warmed up to the idea, and the rest is history," said Joe Maher, owner of Dove Valley Handel’s Ice Cream. “This marks the first Handel’s location in the City of Phoenix, and the local community already shows so much excitement, which makes us even more eager to open.”The Dove Valley location spans 1,800 sq. ft. and offers pick-up, delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, plus catering services. The Scoop Shop opens daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The location features classic and seasonal favorites, with 48 fun-filled flavors rotating every month.Handel's encourages a culture of community service. Stores across the country, including the newest one in Phoenix, offer Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising opportunities to help various local causes.“We have lived in the suburbs west of Phoenix for over 20 years, so our roots run deep here. We actively engage with the local chamber of commerce, network with schools, businesses, and housing communities, and look forward to strengthening those relationships through our new Handel's," said Victoria Maher, owner of the Dove Valley Handel's Ice Cream.For more information about Handel’s Dove Valley, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/dovevalley or follow them on Instagram @handelsdovevalley or Facebook at Handel’s Ice Cream Dove Valley.*Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

