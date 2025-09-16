Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Opens in San Jose, Bringing Award-Winning Advocacy

The dedicated legal team at Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys. The law firm of Karns & Karns, led by founders Mike and Bill Karns, has a long-standing reputation for holding corporations accountable and winning complex cases.

The firm’s top-tier legal team expands its expert advocacy to San Jose, providing services for all accident, injury, and abuse cases.

Our firm’s expansion into Northern California is a direct response to our mission to serve our clients.” — Mike Karns

SAN JOSE , CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys is pleased to announce the opening of its new office at 325 S 1st St, Suite 101, San Jose, CA 95113. This expansion is a key part of the firm's strategic growth to provide comprehensive legal support throughout Northern California. The San Jose office will offer expert legal representation to victims of negligence in the surrounding communities, specializing in cases involving car, truck, rideshare, and motorcycle accidents , as well as wrongful death and slip & fall injuries. The firm’s dedicated attorneys have a proven track record of securing maximum compensation for clients and are ready to fight for the rights of residents in the Bay Area and beyond.As part of its ongoing mission to advocate for the most vulnerable, Karns & Karns has also expanded its practice to represent survivors of foster care abuse, sexual assault , and child abuse. This new practice area demonstrates the firm’s commitment to providing compassionate, trauma-informed legal services to a wider range of clients who have been wronged.With over 2,500 five-star reviews, Karns & Karns has secured over $600 million in settlements for clients. The firm's success is a testament to its legal skill and relentless advocacy against powerful insurance companies. The team understands the unique challenges faced by clients in the Bay Area and is prepared to navigate the complexities of personal injury law in this dynamic region.The firm was recently honored as the best up-and-coming law firm in Northern California. It was also recognized as a "Best Law Firm" of 2025, and its founding partners, Michael and Bill Karns, were named to The Best Lawyers in Americafor the sixth consecutive year, a prestigious peer-reviewed honor recognizing their sustained excellence."Our firm’s expansion into Northern California is a direct response to our mission to serve our clients," said Michael Karns, founding partner. "We are committed to increasing our capacity to assist clients throughout the state, and these new locations allow us to deliver a higher level of service to those who need it most."The firm's client-centered approach is also defined by its no-win, no-fee policy and free consultations. Karns & Karns handles every aspect of a case, from managing medical bills and negotiating with insurance companies to preparing for court. This dedication allows clients to focus on their physical and emotional recovery while the firm handles the legal heavy lifting.About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysKarns & Karns stands as a premier personal injury law firm, dedicated to helping clients navigate the legal process and secure the justice they deserve. With a widespread presence across California, Nevada, and Texas, the firm brings extensive legal experience and a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client.Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident AttorneysPhone: (1-800-4THEWIN) 1-800-484-3946

