RE: Traffic alert - I 89 NB MM 7.6 Hartford
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I89 northbound in Hartford is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 7.6 due to a car fire.
This incident is expected to last for less than an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
