Governor Abbott Announces $20,000 Reward For Information On Harris County Stabbing

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Office of the Governor’s Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of the person or persons involved in the September 22, 2023 fatal stabbing of Austin Kanuch.

"Cecilia and I continue to mourn the tragic loss of Austin Kanuch after he was brutally stabbed in Harris County, and we pray for his family and loved ones," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas remains in regular coordination with local law enforcement to provide all necessary resources to ensure those responsible are brought to justice and face the full weight of the law for this heinous crime. I encourage Texans with information relating to this crime to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. With the public's help, we will ensure justice is served."

In addition to the state reward, Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $20,000, bringing the total reward amount up to $40,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a tip online.

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name. Callers’ anonymity is guaranteed by law. Fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous. Texans should never try to apprehend a fugitive.